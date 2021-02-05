Karnataka's Anti Corruption Bureau busted a BBMP town planning officer while taking Rs 20 lakh bribe for approval. The ACB recovered an additional Rs 7.46 lakh upon searching the officer's car.

According to ANI, the ACB has launched an investigation into the joint director of town planning, Devendrappa, who was busted by the ACB with Rs 27.46 lakh in cash accepted as bribes. Devendrappa had reportedly demanded Rs 40 lakh for approval but was caught receiving Rs 20 lakh bribe.

Karnataka ACB on raid spree

Earlier this week, Karnataka Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths carried out simultaneous raids across 30 places in the state belonging to seven government officials since wee hours of the Tuesday morning and recovered huge cash, gold and solver articles.

According to KACB note, simultaneous raids were carried out in Bengaluru, Kolar, Dharwad Ballari, Dakshina Kannada, Chitradurga and Kalaburgi on receiving complaints about amassing wealth disproportionate to their known sources of income.

Raids were conducted at the residence of Jayaraj K.V., joint director at Mangaluru City Municipal Corporation and the ACB recovered Rs 11 lakh cash, Rs 10 lakh insurance bonds, Rs 97 lakh fixed deposits in various banks, 191 gm of gold ornaments and one gm silver articles.

In Dharwad, the ACB raids were conducted at the residence of Devraj Kamlesh Shiggavi, executive engineer at minor irrigation department executive engineer and recovered Rs 59.84 lakh cash and Rs 30 lakh deposits in various banks, 500 gm gold ornaments, 4 kg silver articles, besides several documents pertaining sites and flats were recovered.

In Bengaluru, the ACB sleuths raided the Vijayanagara residence, Jayanagar, Malleshwaram office and Chitradugra houses of D. Panduranga Garag, joint director, Cooperative Societies D. Panduranga Garag and recovered 31 kg silver articles and Rs 4.44 lakh cash.

