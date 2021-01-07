The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday carried out raids at six locations in Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir in connection with narcotics and weapons case. The raid was a part of Narco-terror module related to the seizure of about 61 Kgs of Heroin along with arms and ammunitions on September 20, 2020, at International Border at Arnia, Jammu.

An agency official related to the probe told IANS, "The agency is carrying out searches at six locations in Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir." The official said the raids started in several locations on Thursday early morning and were still underway.

The searches were conducted at the residences of six (6) accused persons namely Jasraj Singh, Sham Lal, Bishan Dass, Ajeet Kumar, Gurbaksh Singh and Gurpartap Singh. These accused persons were arrested for hatching a criminal conspiracy for carrying out anti-national and unlawful activities, and to help the terrorist organisations by collecting funds and channelizing the proceeds of drugs for furthering the activities of such terrorist organisations like Babbar Khalsa International (BKI).

According to NIA officials, the raids were underway in connection with the case of weapons and narcotics that the anti-terror probe agency had registered in 2020. Furthermore, the officials seized digital devices and other incriminating documents with financial details and accounts numbers for further scrutiny and analysis.