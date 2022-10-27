Union Home and Cooperation Minister, Shri Amit Shah said that after the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, 2019, a new beginning of peace and progress has begun there.

He said that compared to 37 months before August 5, 2019, there has been a 34 percent reduction in terrorist incidents and a 54 percent reduction in deaths amongst security forces in the 37 months after August 5, 2019.

The Union Home Minister said that the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has followed a zero-tolerance policy against terrorism and the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and other agencies are being strengthened to achieve a decisive victory over it.

Shah informed that by 2024, efforts are being made to set up an anti-terror network by setting up NIA branches in all the states.

Amit Shah was addressing the first day of a two-day 'Chintan Shivir' at Surajkund, Haryana today. Chief Ministers of the States, Home Ministers of States, and Lieutenant Governors and Administrators of Union Territories are participating in the Chintan Shivir.

Shah said that to achieve a decisive victory in the fight against terrorism, the legal framework is being strengthened, under which provision has been made to declare individual terrorists by amending the NIA and UAPA laws.

He said that the NIA has been given extraterritorial jurisdiction and along with this the agency has also been given the right to confiscate the property acquired/related to terrorism.

He said that today most of the security hotspots in the country have become almost free from anti-national activities due to cooperation and coordination between the Centre and the states

Shah said taking inspiration from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, this Chintan Shivir, is being organized which will provide a common platform to face challenges before the nation such as cyber-crime, the spread of narcotics, and cross-border terrorism in unison.

All states and UTs have to formulate a common strategy

The Home Minister said today the nature of crimes is changing and they are becoming borderless, which is why all states will have to battle these by having a common strategy.

"To formulate and implement this common strategy, the Government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, under the spirit of 'Cooperative Federalism', 'Whole of Government' and 'Team India' approach is promoting the 3C's, that is Cooperation, Coordination, Collaboration between the Centre and the States", he said.

The Union Home Minister said that the areas affected by Left-wing extremism, Jammu and Kashmir, and the North East, which were once hot spots of violence and unrest, are now becoming hot spots of development.

Situation in North East improved

He said the security situation in the North East has improved significantly in the last eight years and since 2014 there has been a 74 percent reduction in insurgency incidents, 60 percent in casualties amongst security forces, and about 90 percent in civilian casualties.

Apart from this, efforts have been made to establish lasting peace in the region by signing agreements with the NLFT, Bodo, Bru, and Karbi Anglong under which more than 9,000 militants have surrendered. He said with the restoration of peace in the North East, AFSPA has been withdrawn from more than 60 percent of areas.

Highlighting the improvement in the situation in the LWE-affected areas, Shah said the incidents of violence in these areas have come down by 77 percent and deaths in these incidents have reduced by more than 85 percent.

Drugs worth Rs 20,0000 crore seized

Amit Shah informed that the zero-tolerance policy of the Government of India against narcotics is yielding good results and in the last eight years, 3,000 cases have been registered while drugs worth more than Rs. 20,0000 crores have been seized.

He said cybercrime is a big threat to the nation and the world today and the Ministry of Home Affairs is ready to fight against it. He said that the Ministry of Home Affairs is continuously working on reforms in CRPC, IPC, and FCRA, and soon their revised blueprint will be tabled in Parliament.