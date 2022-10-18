After Punjab Police busted foreign-based modules of gangsters, terrorists, and drug smugglers, the sleuths of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday conducted raids at multiple locations in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Delhi-NCR regions to dismantle these gangs.

Nexus among terrorists, gangsters, drug mafia, and arms smugglers based in India and abroad were exposed recently after Punjab Police arrested some gangsters-turned-terrorists who were operating such modules from Pakistan, Canada, and Italy.

Reports said that today's raids were conducted to dismantle and demolish such gangs and modules.

Reports said that teams of NIA in coordination with state police forces conducted these raids simultaneously at certain locations of the gangsters based on some specific inputs.

Raids conducted as part of the follow-up of earlier exercise

Earlier raids were conducted in September on 50 locations in different parts of the country. After getting information about the nexus between terrorists, gangsters, and drug smugglers, sitting in India and abroad, the NIA took over the investigation of two cases registered by Delhi Police.

Six pistols, a revolver, and a shotgun were seized along with ammunition during those raids besides drugs, cash, incriminating documents, digital devices, details of Benami property, and threat letters.

In the investigation of the NIA, it came to the fore that the gangsters sitting abroad and the gangsters lodged in different jails of India are running their network a different levels and are continuously carrying out crimes. Not only this, but it also came to the fore in the investigation that these gangsters have links with terrorist organizations as well.

The investigation also revealed that these gangsters were using cyberspace to create panic among the people on a large scale and also to publicize their incidents.

Gangsters-turned-terrorists operation from abroad

It has been found in the investigation that the gangsters who have fled abroad are operating from the countries like Pakistan, Canada, Malaysia, and Australia.

These gangs were also raising funds to carry out criminal activities through the smuggling of drugs and arms.