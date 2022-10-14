The Special Investigation Agency (SIA) of Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday produced chargesheet against an official of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), who was working for terror outfits and was in touch with Pakistan-based terror handlers.

The chargesheet was produced against a CRPF official namely Zulfkar Ali Khatana son of Altaf Hussain Khatana resident of Kachawa Kokernag before the special judge designated under NIA (TADA/POTA) Srinagar.

The challan was produced under sections 13, 18, 38, and 39 UA(P) Act read with sections, 121, 121-A IPC and section 3 of the official secrets act, section 3 of the Enemy Agent Ordinance.

According to police, the case was registered at the police station on the receipt of credible information through reliable sources that one Khatana, serving as a constable in CRPF 171-Bn, has conspired with and acted at the behest of Pakistan-based terror outfits and agents of ISI and collected and provided secret and classified information regarding the location of vital defense installations, shared confidential documents.

Arrested CRPF official aided terrorists to strategize attacks on India

According to police that Khatana aided the enemy and adversary to strategize attacks on India and acted on the instructions received from the "adversary in its ongoing campaign undertaken by the enemy in subverting the government of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir by assisting the enemy.

The investigation was set into motion for the logical conclusion of the case for judicial determination, which has been completed in less than six months period by the SIA and Counter-Intelligence Kashmir (CIK).

According to SIA the terrorists' handlers, including Yousuf Baloch alias Zarar, and agents of the ISI in Pakistan have used cyberspace for instigating, enticing, and motivating Kashmiri youth to join terror ranks and raise funds and provide logistics for running terror modules amongst the handlers.

The SIA said that they were ascertaining their identities in Pakistan to expose them and submit evidence against them.

"These handlers had motivated the accused to act as their sub-agent and provide the desired confidential information. Besides, to arrange logistics for infiltrating terrorists and other required designs for sabotage and carrying out attacks on security forces and vital installations to meet the objective of secession of J&K from the Union of India," the SIA said.