To boost tourism in Kashmir Valley, the Jammu and Kashmir Government is likely to install the "Srinagar Eye" in the pattern of the world-famous "London Eye".

The "Srinagar Eye" is likely to be installed inside the world-famous Dal Lake in Central Kashmir's Srinagar district.

A Kashmir-based news agency reported that like the "London Eye", the government is planning to construct the "Srinagar Eye" with a giant "Ferris Wheel" inside the Dal Lake to attract tourists.

Sources said that authorities have shortlisted some locations for the installation of the "Srinagar Eye" but no location has been finalized so far.

It is believed that the project if materialized, would be a big booster for tourism in Kashmir Valley and attract a larger number of tourists who visit Kashmir.

The London Eye, or the Millennium Wheel, is a cantilevered observation wheel on the South Bank of the River Thames in London. It is Europe's tallest cantilevered observation wheel and is the most popular paid tourist attraction in the United Kingdom with over 3 million visitors annually.

The Project is at the initial stage only

"I can not say that our proposed project is exactly on the pattern of the "London Eye" but we are preparing the project to install a giant Ferris Wheel in Srinagar to attract tourists", Ifan Bahadur, Secretary of the J&K Lake Conservation and Management Authority (LCMA) told The International Bussiness Times.

He, however, said that the project is still under consideration and that no final decision has been taken in this regard. "We are engaging some agencies to conduct a ground-level survey before making the final proposal for the project", he said.

Reports said that the project is at the initial stage and there are various factors to be considered as well before the project could be finalized.

The proposal, reports said, was made some time back, but authorities have to consider certain factors like environmental impact assessment, financial modeling, and other things before it could be finalized.