Arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the infamous Jammu and Kashmir Police Sub Inspector recruitment scam, a police constable appeared to be a key player not only in this fraud but also in the recruitment of the Finance Accounts Assistant (FAA) and Junior Engineer (Civil).

The accused Selection Grade Constable of J&K Police Raman Sharma, son of Chuni Lal, a resident of village Nore in the Maira Mandrian area of Khour of Akhnoor sub-division of Jammu and Kashmir allegedly sold questions papers of the Police Sub-Inspector to the candidate at the cost of Rs 33 lakh.

The investigation conducted by the police revealed that the constable took candidates to Karnal Haryana on March 26, 2022, and collected an amount of Rs 33 lakh from them in place of selling them question papers for the Police Sub-Inspector exams.

Moreover, he arranged the stay of co-accused Yatin Yadav and Anil in a local hotel in Jammu on the 13th and 14th of April 2022-by use of his own identity card,

The constable was in regular touch with Haryana-based members of the gang involved in the leakage of paper.

List of candidates who purchased question papers recovered from the house of the accused cop

While opposing the bail of the accused in the Court, the Public Prosecutor pointed out that during the search of the residential premises of constable Raman Sharma hand-written documents mentioning names, parentage, and addresses of candidates pertaining to various examinations including Sub-Inspector exams were seized.

The accused constable has also destroyed his mobile phone in an attempt to frustrate the investigation.

Also involved in leaking question papers of FAA, JE (Civil)

According to the Public Prosecutor, the accused constable is a habitual offender as he is also part of a criminal conspiracy in the leakage of question papers of the other exams conducted by the Jammu and Kashmir Service Selection Board for the posts of Finance Accounts Assistant and Junior Engineer (Civil).

The Bail of the accused constable rejected

Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Amarjeet Singh Langeh has rejected the bail application of constable Raman Sharma.

While rejecting the bail application, the Court observed, "investigation has brought to fore that petitioner is one of the key players in alleged leakage of examination paper for the posts of Sub-Inspectors in Jammu and Kashmir Police conducted by J&K Service Selection Board".

"The investigating agency is in the process of gathering more evidence and thus is intensely focusing on further investigation of the case, given the range of inter-state manifestations – it has. The investigation also reveals that he was earlier posted in the office of Director General of Police J&K", the CJM said.

"The constable along with his gang, not only managed to acquire the leaked paper but also allegedly succeeded in distributing it to candidates against price and also succeeded in collecting an amount of Rs 33 lakh in the process", the Court observed.

"Investigation carried on till date only indicates how scrupulously this organized crime is being perpetuated much to the dismay, annoyance, and chagrin of the public at large in general and against the interest of meritorious and deserving educated youth in particular", the CJM said.