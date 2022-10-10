As part of its nefarious designs to revive terrorism in the peaceful areas of Jammu province, Pakistan-based terror mentors are trying to reactivate some surrendered terrorists in mountainous Lohai-Malhar and Mechaadi belts of Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir to restart supervision activities in new areas.

This belt of Kathua was once a hotbed of terrorism because terrorists used to cross over to Bhaderwah, Doda, and Kishtwar from this mountainous area of the Kathua district.

According to police, seven terrorists from the Lohai-Malhar area of Kathua district, who have taken shelter in Pakistan, have again become active in Pakistan to revive terrorism in this district.

As per the police, a special cell of the Pakistani Army has entrusted these terrorists with the task of setting up a sleeper cell network in remote areas of Kathua, which were earlier engulfed with terrorism.

During the last couple of years, Pakistan is desperately trying to revive terrorism in the areas of Jammu province where forces have eliminated all active terrorists.

Arrested Jaish terrorist reveals dangerous gameplan of Pakistan

After the arrest of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorist Zakir Hussain from the Malad area of the Billawar sub-division of Kathua district, intelligence agencies have received authentic information about the game plan of Pakistan.

According to the police, after escaping to Pakistan some years back these terrorists were not active and they were doing their activities silently in Pakistan. "For the last couple of months, these terrorists have become active and they are using different Apps to establish contact with some surrendered terrorists of Kathua district to revive terrorism."

Reports said that intelligence agencies did not even have specific inputs about the presence of these seven terrorists. It was only after the arrest of Zakir Hussain that concrete information about the designs of these terrorists was revealed.

Security agencies have become alert after receiving concrete information about seven terrorists, who are residents of Malhar Kathua but living in Pakistan.

Pakistan's nefarious design to revive terrorism in Kathua

A large portion of the plains of the Kathua district shares a border with Pakistan, repeated attempts were earlier made to set up sleepers cells in different parts of this district.

According to police sources, Pakistan is trying to strengthen a network of sleeper cells and Over Ground Workers (OGWs) in the Kathua district to easily collect weapons and narcotics dropped through drones.