The full Telugu movie of ABCD – American Born Confused Desi starring Allu Sirish and Rukshar Dhillon has been leaked and its free download is likely to take a toll on its collection at the box office.

ABCD is a comedy-drama, which has been directed by Sanjeev Reddy and produced by Madhura Sreedhar Reddy. Its promos have generated a lot of curiosity and many fans of the mega family are eagerly waiting. Having a decent hype, the movie has been released in the theatres today.

But some miscreants, who are notorious for illegal activities online, have allegedly recorded the full movie of ABCD and released it on their website for free download. Their website offers seven HQ prints of the complete film ranging between 2.3GB and 200 MB for download. These pirated copies will make their ways to other torrent sites if they are not taken down from the internet immediately.

Allu Sirish hails from the mega family, which is one of the most popular and powerful families Tollywood. Yet, he has maintained low key about his movies. Unlike other star kids, he has always tried to do a small budget film with good content. Instead of taking the straight route to stardom, he has preferred a gradual rise in his career. Hence, his growth has been hindered even after being in films for seven years.

ABCD is a remake of Malayalam movie of the same name, which has been one of the biggest hits in the career of superstar Mammootty's son Dulquer Salman. This movie was expected to get Allu Sirish a big break of his career, but some aspects are posing threat for the success of the film at the box office.

Firstly, ABCD is clashing with Mahesh Babu's last week release Maharshi, which is still holding well in many cinema halls in the second week. Secondly, the movie has received a negative response from most of the viewers. These two aspects might encourage some filmgoers to download its pirated copy. If it really happens, the flick would suffer badly at the box office.

International Business Times, India is strictly against piracy of any film and does not encourage readers to opt for it. We request you to watch ABCD in theatres. Encourage filmmakers by saying no to piracy.