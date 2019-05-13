ABCD – American Born Confused Desi starring Allu Sirish and Rukshar Dhillon will have its pre-release event on Monday and natural star Nani will be the chief guest at the function which will be live streamed on YouTube.

ABCD – American Born Confused Desi is a comedy-drama movie and is a remake of the Malayalam film of the same name starring Dulquer Salmaan, Jacob Gregory, Aparna Gopinath and Tovino Thomas. Sanjeev Reddy is making his debut as an independent director with this film, which is produced by Madhura Sreedhar Reddy and Yash Rangineni on Madhura Entertainment and BigBen Cinemas.

ABCD has completed the formalities of the regional censor board and received a U certificate from it. The movie is now scheduled for worldwide release on May 14 and the makers have already kick-started its promotions. As a part of its publicity, they are holding a grand pre-release event at JRC Convention Centre in Hyderabad this evening.

It is reported that Allu Sirish requested his close friend Nani to grace the function of ABCD as its chief guest and the latter has agreed to take out some time from his busy schedule for this event. Allu Sirish tweeted on May 10, "Our ABCD unit & myself thank Natural Star @NameisNani garu for agreeing to be the chief guest of our ABCD pre release event. Details : 13th May, JRC Convention Centre. 7pm onwards."

Hours before the pre-release event of ABCD started, Allu Sirish took to his Twitter account today remind his followers about it. The actor the mega family wrote, "The pre release event of ABCD, today 7pm at JRC Convention Center. My dear @NameisNani is the chief guest. See you tonight! #abcdmovie."

Bembers from the mega family will grace the pre-release event of ABCD. Some other celebs from the film industry are expected to attend this function, which is telecast live on some TV channels. The event is also live streamed on various YouTube channels. Click the following video to watch the function live.