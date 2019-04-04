Young actor Allu Sirish has announced the release date of his upcoming Telugu movie ABCD: American Born Confused Desi, which will hit screens a week after superstar Mahesh Babu's Maharshi.

Allu Sirish is one of the young actors from the noted mega family in the Telugu film industry. Unlike other star kids, he has made it big with low budget films. He is all set to return with his next movie ABCD: American-Born Confused Desi, which is a remake of 2013 Malayalam comedy film of the same name starring Dulquer Salmaan.

ABCD: American-Born Confused Desi is about two spoilt brats from New York, who are tricked into going to Kerala. How they rebuild their lives from scratch, when they get into trouble there forms the crux of its story. Its promos have struck a chord with the audience and generated a lot of curiosity about the film.

Allu Sirish took to his Twitter account today to announce the release date of his upcoming movie. The elated actor tweeted, "Please mark the date on your calendar. ABCD - American Born Confused Desi arrives on the 17th May 2019. Trailer will be out soon. See you soon at cinemas!"

ABCD: American-Born Confused Desi was initially slated for release in the cinema halls in March, but it was said to have been postponed to avoid its clash with Lakshmi's NTR and few other movies. Now the movie will have to compete with Mahesh Babu's Maharshi, which is slated for worldwide release on May 9.

The Malayalam version of ABCD: American-Born Confused Desi was made on a budget of Rs 4.5 crore and it has collected about Rs 12.5 crore at the box office. Now, its Telugu version is also made on a small budget, but it should be seen whether the movie would get a much-needed big break to Allu Sirish.