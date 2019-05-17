Director Sanjeev Reddy's Telugu movie ABCD – American Born Confused Desi starring Allu Sirish and Rukshar Dhillon, has received mixed review and rating from the audience around the world.

ABCD – American Born Confused Desi is a comedy drama and it is a remake of the Malayalam film of the same name. Madhura Sreedhar Reddy and Yash Rangineni have produced the movie under the banner Madhura Entertainment. The film has received a U certificate from the censor board and its runtime is 2.25 hours.

ABCD movie story: The film is about a spoilt brat (Allu Sirish) from New York. His father (Nagababu) decides to teach his slacker son a lesson of responsibility. He cuts all his financial resources and tricks him into return to the city. How he rebuilds his life from scratch forms the crux of its story.

Analysis: Sanjeev Reddy has made some minor changes in the original screenplay to suit the taste of local movie buffs. The first half of the movie is routine and slow and some comedy scenes keep you engaged here. The second half is no better than the first half, say the audience.

Performances: Allu Sirish has delivered good performance, which is the highlight of ABCD. Rukshar Dhillon has done good job and her chemistry with the hero is one of the attractions of the film. Nagendra Babu, Master Bharath and Kota Srinivasa Rao have done justice to their roles, say the audience.

Technical: ABCD has good production values and music, picturisation, action and dialogues are the attractions on the technical front, add the viewers.

ABCD movie review live updates: We bring you some viewers' verdict on the film shared on Twitter. Continue to see audience's response.

Venkyreviews‏ @venkyreviews

#ABCD First half oka manchi sleep veyachu. Entra idhi Only saving grace right now is Master Bharath.

Telugu Premiere‏ @TeluguPremiere

#ABCD First Half Report: Very slow first half so far! Nothing has happened story wise & screenplay is routine. Few comedy scenes by Master Bharath are good & Interval ends off on an interesting note. Need a big second half now #ABCDMovieFromMay17th #ABCDMovie #AlluSirish

Vicky‏ @VICKY__264

#ABCD Ok first half nd Avg Second half.. could have been better considering the story nd compared to the original version.. Might not become hit as it lacks Commercial elements

Telugubit‏ @telugubit