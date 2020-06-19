Director Ram Madhvani's web television series Aarya starring Sushmita Sen has received positive reviews and ratings from Taran Adarsh, Sreedhar Pillai, Sumit Kadel and other critics and audiences.

Aarya is a crime drama web television series, which is based on the Dutch drama series Penoza by Pieter Bart Korthuis. Ram Madhvani has created, directed, and co-produced it with Endemol Shine India. It has nine-episodes and Disney Hotstar has released this series on its OTT platform on June 19.

Analysis: Aarya has an excellent story, gripping narration, and brilliant characterisation, which will keep you hooked and intrigued throughout the series. Sushmita Sen has delivered brilliant acting in this web series, which is a grand comeback for her. Other actors have also done brilliant jobs. Amazing camera work, background score, and dialogues are the attractions on the technical front, say the critics and viewers.

Aarya movie review: We bring you some critics and viewers' reviews of the web series shared on Twitter. Scroll down to see the audience's reaction.

Rarely do you witness such character detailing in an #Indian series... #Aarya on @DisneyplusHSVIP keeps you glued from beginning till end... Excellent storytelling by @RamKMadhvani about family and crime... @thesushmitasen pitches in a fab act. #MustWatch

Comeback and how!! I had been waiting to watch @thesushmitasen back on screen and #Aarya is surely a treat to watch. She brings grace, grit and panache to the character and keeps you hooked to the show. A must watch over the weekend on @DisneyplusHSVIP

#Aarya -Sublimely written,executed & directed crime thriller,keeps you hooked & intrigued throughout. @thesushmitasen delivers a powerful performance,her intensity will stun the audience. It's a 9 episode roller coaster ride.Recommended weekend watch with family @DisneyplusHSVIP

Just saw 6 episodes of #Aarya on @DisneyplusHSVIP . What a thriller. Here actors don't perform, instead they live the character's life. #SushmitaSen is terrific- her voice, her dialogues Ok. Thanks @RamKMadhvani. I cant wait to watch what happens next. @AnkBhatia @sikandarkher

Just finished watching #Aarya - the story , the screenplay, the acting - all top notch !! #SushmitaSen where were you for so long ma'am. ? WHAT A PERFORMANCE! @RamKMadhvani take a bow ! This is in the level of any international show out there.

Watching it now. 3 episodes down & very gripping till now. Sush nails it. Too good. She literally overshadows everyone else whenever she appears on screen. We all have missed her so much. Glad to see her back. Also happy to see @JayantKripalani after so long. Still has the swag.

AARYA is rocking. Mid-way through the 1st episode and I can sense that it is a winner! Fantastic to see @thesushmitasen in absolutely top form. Am so thrilled for you @RamKMadhvani . Congratulations. Please start binge-watching it on HOTSTAR.

Watched #Aarya & my reaction is OMG...!! I'm super impressed by @thesushmitasen ma'am u r really really outstanding in this as a hero...u r protecting ur family.... revenge specially ur style watchedsuch a long long time...I loved this series.....u r amazing..

