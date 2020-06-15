Actress and former beauty queen Sushmita Sen gushes over Namit Das, her co-actor in the web series Aarya, saying he is an "institution by himself".

Sushmita plays the title role of Aarya Sareen in the crime-drama web-series, shared a few stills on Instagram where she is seen with Namit.

"?This one is an institution by himself... He sings like a dream, dances with abandonment, writes powerfully & travels for inspiration!!! He's ALSO an Actor!! #phewwww Introducing #Jawahar @namitdas in #Aarya. He doesn't Act...he becomes!!! #natural #rockstar I have learned so much from you Namit, Thank you for being such a generous co star!!! I love you guys!" she captioned the image.

Aarya, which marks Suhmita Sen's digital debut, delves into how organised crime and betrayal runs deep in a family. It is about protagonist Aarya and how she is pulled into the narcotics business when her family is threatened.

Directed by Neerja fame filmmaker Ram Madhvani, Aarya is an official adaptation of the popular Dutch crime drama Penoza. The show is written by Sandeep Srivastav and Anu Singh Choudhary, and also features Namit Das, Jayant Kripalani, Sohaila Kapoor, Sugandha Garg, Maya Sareen, Vishwajeet Pradhan and Manish Chaudhary.

"Aarya represents strength, determination and above all vulnerability in a world full of crime, a world run by men. For me, personally, it is the story of family, betrayal and a mother who is willing to go to any length to protect her children," Sushmita had earlier said about the series, which will stream soon on Disney+ Hotstar VIP.