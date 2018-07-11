This is just so tragic! Three weeks after Love Island star Sophie Gradon was found dead, several reports confirm her boyfriend Aaron Armstrong has also died. The 25-year-old was found dead in his home on July 10.

Aaron's body was discovered at his house in Blyth, Northumberland, Chronicle Live reported. While the cause of death is still unknown, Northumberland Police rule out a third party involvement in the death.

"There is not believed to be any third party involvement and a report will now be prepared for the coroner," the cops shared.

"At around 12.20pm on July 10 police received a report from the ambulance service that a 25-year-old man had been found deceased at a property on Furnace Road in Bebside, Blyth," the police spokesperson told the press.

His death comes less than a week after Sophie's funeral. The Love Island star was laid to rest in a private service on Thursday at St George's Church in Jesmond, Newcastle, Mirror UK reports.

Heartbroken by Sophie's death, Aaron had paid an emotional tribute. He shared a photo of the order of service featuring a beautiful black and white picture of Sophie on its cover and wrote, "I love you with all my heart my beautiful angel I'm absolutely heartbroken I can't stop crying and I can feel your spirit in my soul RIP Sophie Hannah Gradon."

The former Miss Great Britain died suddenly on June 20 after battling anxiety and depression. Aaron had found her body at her parents' home in Medburn, Northumberland where they were holidaying.

Just before it was reported he has passed away, Aaron posted a picture of himself with Sophie and wrote, "just wish I could cuddle you all day miss you so much man Sophie not a minute goes by with out your gorgeous smile being a picture in my mind everyday we spent together was so amazing I need them days back. I love you princess."