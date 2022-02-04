The wait is finally over, and the much-anticipated trailer of Mohanlal's new movie Aaraattu has been released on February 04, 2022. It should be noted that Aaraattu will be Mohanlal's upcoming theatrical release after Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, which failed to make it big at the box office. However, the new trailer of Aaraattu strongly indicates that the film will be an in and out Mohanlal show, and it will have all the elements needed to satisfy the needs of his fans.

Aaraattu: A complete show from the complete actor

The trailer of Mohanlal begins in a very interesting manner. In the initial moments of the trailer, we can see Mohanlal delivering a powerful punch dialogue, "I am not a gangster. I am not a monster. I am sinister. I am Lucifer."

Later, several colorful sequences grace the screen, and we can see Mohanlal ruling the visuals with his impeccable screen presence. In multiple sequences depicted in the trailer, there are Lucifer references, and these scenes will surely set the theaters on fire.

From the trailer of the movie, audiences will come to know that the film is set both in Kerala and Karnataka. Multiple fight sequences are there in the movie, and in all probabilities, they will offer an ultimate treat to Mohanlal fans.

Aaraattu: All you need to know

Aaraattu is directed by B Unnikrishnan, who has previously made movies like Madambi, Grandmaster, and Villain with Mohanlal.

Apart from Mohanlal, the film also stars Neil Vincent, Shraddha Srinath, Ramachandra Raju, Nedumudi Venu, Siddique, Prabhakar, Vijayaraghavan, Saikumar, Indrans, Malavika Menon, Swasika, and Rachana Narayanankutty in other prominent roles.

Aaraattu is produced by Sajeesh Mechery and RD Illuminations. The film will have its grand theatrical release on February 10, 2022.