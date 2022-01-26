Prithviraj Sukumaran's second directorial venture Bro Daddy, featuring Mohanlal in the lead role has been released on Disney+Hotstar on January 26. The film has been released amid a huge pre-release hype, as it marks the reunion of Mohanlal and Prithviraj after the blockbuster Lucifer. Unlike Lucifer which was a mass entertainer, Bro Daddy stands unique, as this film is a beautiful fun-filled entertainer tailor-made for families.

Bro Daddy: A film for parents and children

Bro Daddy's basic storyline has similarities with movies like Pavithram and Badhai Ho. However, what makes the movie different is the unique treatment adopted by Prithviraj Sukumaran and his team.

In the movie, we have Mohanlal playing the role of John Kaattadi, a successful businessman. He is living happily with his wife Anna (Meena), and son Eesho (Prithviraj Sukumaran). At one point in time, Anna and Eesho's girlfriend get pregnant, and the remaining story deals with how John and Eesho tackle the issues of pre-marital and old-age pregnancy.

Lalu Alex: The surprise package in this movie

From the very first scene, the director clearly indicates that this movie will be a small-budget comedy movie specifically made for OTT audiences. Even though the major portions of the movie were shot in Hyderabad due to the Covid pandemic, the director has succeeded in making audiences believe that the events are happening in Kerala. As a director, Prithviraj proved that he is the next big thing in Mollywood, who can craft and execute movies of multifarious genres.

When it comes to acting, Mohanlal has done a decent job as John Kaattadi. Meena, Kalyani Priyadarshan, and Kaniha too did their parts well. However, the surprise package in this movie is Lalu Alex. The veteran actor did a fabulous job by playing the role of Kurian, Kalyani Priyadarshan's father. In the second half of the movie, it was an in-and-out Lalu Alex show, and his performance in this film will surely fetch him more character roles in the coming months.

Final Verdict

Bro Daddy is not a classic, but it is a well-crafted family entertainer which will surely impress audiences who love light-hearted comedies.