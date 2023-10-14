Parineeti Chopra is every bit of a radiant bride one expects her to be. After a grand welcome in the Chadha household, Pari has now served another traditional look for her fans and followers. The diva walked the ramp for Vani Vats' creation. Flaunting her chooda and sindoor with that radiance on her face, the Chopra girl looked every bit of a newly wed bride.

Many loved the look

Parineeti Chopra got married to Raghav Chadha in a grand wedding ceremony in Udaipur, in September. The Ishaqzaade actress left a mark with her recent ramp walk. "She looks heavenly," one user wrote. "The glow on her face..." another user commented. "Chadha family ki bahu," a social media user commented. "AAP's new face," another social media user opined.

In an interaction session, when Parineeti was asked where else would she wear the ramp walk saree, the talented actress said that this year is going to be big in terms of festivals and events. She added that she will put in that effort to dress up for each of those occasions this year and might end up wearing the saree in one of those events.

Those who didn't appreciate the look

However, there were some who weren't too impressed with her saree look. "She looks like an aunty," read one comment. "She is not the only to have gotten married, just not putting a stop on the show off," another comment read. "Her bangles doesn't give actual look of that white n red bangles worn during marriage.. saree is awesome," one more comment read.

Parineeti revealed in her wedding video that Raghav Chadha made the first move but she was the first one to say 'I love you'.