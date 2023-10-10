Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha continue to share adorable videos and pictures from their wedding festivities and their fans can't seem to have enough of it. From their mehendi, haldi, wedding to now Parineeti's grand welcome at the Chopra household; Ragneeti's wedding videos have taken over the internet and rightly so!

All about the firsts

In the latest video shared by the couple, we see the new bride – Parineeti Chopra being welcomed by the Chadha household in a grand way. From fun games to beautiful post wedding rituals, the video gives us a glimpse into the happy families and their excitement at this union. In the video, the duo gets asked about who said "I love you" first. Parineeti Chopra gladly raises her hand in affirmative.

All about the video

When the question of who made the first move pops up, a shy Raghav Chadha admits it. "A daughter in law is the light that brings happiness into a mothers life. Never seen a Bahu Swagat so beautifully done! The Chadha family planned a surprise dhol and decor for @parineetichopra and @raghavchadha88 followed by some sweet and fun games. As Pari said... the best family in the world. They surely made her feel like a QUEEN," the team managing the whole event wrote.

Parineeti and Raghav got married in a grand wedding ceremony in Udaipur on September 24. "From the very first chat at the breakfast table, our hearts knew. Been waiting for this day for a long time. So blessed to finally be Mr and Mrs! Couldn't have lived without each other .. Our forever begins now," the duo wrote while sharing their wedding video.