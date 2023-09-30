It has been a few days since Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra got married but the pictures and videos from their wedding ceremony are still going viral. The couple looked madly in love throughout the festivities. Both, Raghav and Parineeti shared pictures from their wedding rituals and made social media swoon over their love story.

MP Raghav Chadha and actress Parineeti Chopra reportedly had a strict no gift policy at their wedding. The couple had requested all their guests not to shower them with expensive gifts and instead had requested to accept just Rs 11 as milni. Priyanka Chopra's mother, Madhu Chopra, who attended the wedding also said that the couple had strictly asked for no gifts.

Why Priyanka Chopra missed the wedding

Many eyes were raised when Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas gave a miss to Parineeti – Raghav's wedding. Later, Madhu Chopra revealed that the beauty queen was busy with her prior work commitments and thus couldn't make it to the wedding. Priyanka did welcome Raghav into the Chopra family with a lovely note on social media though.

She wrote, "Picture perfect.. sending so much love to the newly weds on their special day! Welcome to the Chopra family @raghavchadha88 ... hope you're ready to dive into the crazy with us. Tisha you are the most beautiful bride ever.. we're sending you and Raghav all the love and blessings for a lifetime of happiness. Take care of each other and protect this beautiful love. Love you little one. @parineetichopra."

Parineeti's wedding photos

"From the very first chat at the breakfast table, our hearts knew. Been waiting for this day for a long time .. So blessed to finally be Mr and Mrs! Couldn't have lived without each other .. Our forever begins now," Pari wrote by sharing pictures.