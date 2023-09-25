After giving Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's wedding a miss, Priyanka Chopra has shared a sweet note for the newly wed couple. Sharing pictures from their wedding festivities, PeeCee welcomed Raghav Chadha to the family. She also called Parineeti Chopra the "most beautiful bride" ever and advised the two to always protect their love for one another.

Priyanka chopra wishes the newlyweds

"Picture perfect.. sending so much love to the newly weds on their special day! Welcome to the Chopra family @raghavchadha88 ... hope you're ready to dive into the crazy with us. Tisha you are the most beautiful bride ever.. we're sending you and Raghav all the love and blessings for a lifetime of happiness. Take care of each other and protect this beautiful love. Love you little one. @parineetichopra," Priyanka Chopra wrote.

Parineeti shares beautiful wedding pics

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got married in a grand ceremony in Udaipur. "From the very first chat at the breakfast table, our hearts knew. Been waiting for this day for a long time .. So blessed to finally be Mr and Mrs! Couldn't have lived without each other .. Our forever begins now," Pari wrote by sharing pictures.

Celebs like Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Anushka Sharma, Priyanka Chopra, Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Malaika Arora, Guru Randhawa, Athiya Shetty, Manish Malhotra, Anupam Kher, Bhumi Pednekar, Sunil Grover, Harbhajan Singh and many other celebs wished the couple on their holy matrimony.