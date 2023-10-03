AAP MP Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra got married on September 24, 2023, at the picturesque Leela Palace in the presence of their close friends and family members. The couple shared the first official pictures as husband and wife on September 25, 2023. The wedding video was shared by the duo in the following week.

However, as soon as their wedding video was out, netizens were of the view that RagNeeti copied Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's gestures. It looked similar and the politician and the actress could have done it better than copying.

On Sunday, the newlyweds took to their social media and shared pre-wedding events from their wedding.

The couple ditched the usual customary and religious pre-wedding wedding rituals but in fact, played a cricket match that was Chadha's vs. Chopra's. They also played lemon and spoon.

Pre-wedding fun events of RagNeeti

The couple shared candid pictures from the pre-wedding fun games.

The pictures take us to our school time and both the teams bonded over games. Although it was Chopra who won the cricket match Chadha's won their hearts.

Both the Chopra's and the Chadha's indulge in games like musical chairs, cricket matches, lemon spoon races, Jenga, shooting and much more. One of the clips shows, Raghav seemed to be arguing with Parineeti in one scene about some players, to which she clearly told him 'no'.

The video shows how Parineeti, Raghav and their family relived their childhood.

Sharing the clip, Parineeti wrote, "Creating new traditions for weddings... no stress, no drama... just enjoying each other and our families and celebrating our love - Chopras vs Chadhas."

She also mentioned the activities she had during the pre-wedding festivities. She wrote, "Time to spill the beans on our not-so-traditional rituals, to kickstart our traditional Indian wedding!

Musical Chairs: A high-stakes dance-off where everyone cheats

Lemon & Spoon Race: All those years in school sports days did not prepare you for this

Three-Legged Race: More difficult than hitting a cricket century, bruises are inevitable, but the bonds you forge are priceless

Cricket: Watch out for cricket legends within the fam (especially your mother-in-law, who will change the game with a wicket on the final ball, and win the game)

The bride uses her bridal power to bring World Cup cricketers to her side

She added, "Now, about setting the trend: It's not just about winning or losing. It's about the incredible moments, the cheers, the laughter, and most importantly, the bonds formed. Our Chadha-Chopra War was an epic battle where both sides emerged victorious and hearts were well and truly conquered."

Priyanka Chopra also had similar Cricket as pre-wedding festivities

Not only Parineeti, but her cousin Priyanka Chopra had organised a similar cricket day for the men during her wedding to Nick Jonas in India.

Netizens had various reactions to Raghav and Parineeti's fun and game-related pre-wedding ritual.

A user wrote, "Tradition was started in Hardik and Natasha's wedding. This is not the first time .. why Bollywood is copying everything."

Another mentioned, "What was the need of doing this for the camera?"

Raghav also shared the post and mentioned, "Our pre-wedding "rituals", which included games like musical chairs, lemon & spoon race, the three-legged race, and a friendly game of cricket, were truly delightful. While the Chadhas didn't emerge as winners in these games, we certainly won the hearts of the Chopras, especially Pari's, who has become the most loved member of our family. Of course, some of us were left with battle scars! (sic)."

The pre-wedding celebrations of Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra commenced with a Mehendi event in Udaipur on September 22, followed by other wedding festivities on September 23, while the duo tied the knot on September 24.