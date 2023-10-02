Shehnaaz Gill is lovingly called "Punjab ki Katrina Kaif". The actor made her mark in the telly world after her stint in Bigg Boss 13. The singer, dancer and actor won the hearts of millions of her fans with her one-liners and goofy comments on the reality show. Inside the show, Sidharth Shulka and Shehnaaz Gill had an unmatched camaraderie, their fans loved them and were of the view that they should get married.

After Sidharth Shukla's untimely demise, the BB star took her time to come out of her shell, and now the actor has regained strength and is back in showbiz.

Shehnaaz Gill was trolled for getting clingy with Bhumi Pednekar

The internet sensation has created a mark for herself in Bollywood. She started her career in Bollywood with Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. And now she will be seen in Rhea Kapoor's Thank You For Coming. The film will be released on October 6. Apart from Shehnaaz the film stars,

The cast is going all out with the promotions of the film.

On Sunday, Shehnaaz Gill, Bhumi Pednekar, Dolly Singh and Shibani Bedi were seen promoting their film.

In the viral clip, Shehnaaz is seen happily dancing as she runs and hugs Bhumi Pednekar. She then kisses Bhumi. Seeing this warm gesture by Shehnaaz, Bhumi says, " I have never seen Shehnaaz so happy".

Shehnaaz got trolled by her fans for overacting and wearing skimpy clothes for the promotions of her film.

A section of netizens was of the view that Shehnaaz has lost her charm and innocence.

A user wrote, "Why does she looks so old? Is this effect of excessive consumption of wine."

Another wrote, "Why Shehnaaz started behaving like a phycho?? Suddenly being happy and acting psyche is different."

Take a look at the comments.