Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra tied the knot with AAP MP Raghav Chadha on September 24, 2023. The couple had kept their wedding festivities private with only selected friends and family members in attendance.

They had taped the phone camera and didn't reveal any details of their wedding. None of the guests shared pictures and videos from their ceremony. It was only after Parineeti and Raghav jointly shared their official wedding pictures that the fan clubs actively shared inside pictures and videos from their big fat wedding.

Parineeti Chopra arrives in Mumbai sans her husband Raghav two weeks after her wedding

The actor returned to Mumbai on Tuesday evening. As soon as she was heading towards, her car, the actor was surrounded by paps at the Mumbai airport and they congratulated her for her new beginnings.

The newlywed bride opted for an all-black outfit and wore a black blazer.

Parineeti wore pink chooda bangles and was also flaunted sindoor.

Seeing Parineeti at the airport, the media and paps congratulated her and asked her about Raghav. The actor started blushing when Paps said, " Jiju kaise hai.." (How is Raghav jiju?).

She replied 'Bilkul theek hai'. (He is fine).

Netizens were blown away by Parineeti's semi-new bride look. While a section of netizens slammed her for wearing black and told her that she was newly married and should wear colourful clothes. Social media users also slammed her for wearing a pink chooda, and trolled her saying she could have worn

A user wrote, "What happened to Parineeti's fashion sense."

Another wrote, "Looks like she wore Raghav's clothes."

The actor dropped her grahpravesh video on Sunday and revealed that she proposed to Raghav first.

Take a look at the videos from her pre-wedding festivities