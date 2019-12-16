An FIR has been registered against Okhla legislator Amanatullah Khan of the Aam Aadmi Party and one more person in the case of violence at New Delhi's Jamia Nagar.

According to police, two FIRs have been filed against them in New Friends Colony police station, and Jamia Nagar police station.

The case relates to arson, rioting, damage to government property and obstructing the government work.

Protests across country

Protests against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) have spread across the country, with several students and activists detained, and university campuses flaring up with demonstrations.

The chief proctor of Jamia Millia Islamia accused the Delhi police of forcefully entering the university campus, beating up and detaining around 100 students on Sunday, December 15. All the detained students were released around 3.30 am on Monday.

Students at the Aligarh Muslim University also clashed with the police after their solidarity march was stopped. Following this, Hyderabad's Maulana Azad Urdu University and the Banaras Hindu University also raised their voices.

Agitating against the CAA and the National Register of Citizens (NRC), a mob set afire a police post and targeted some vehicles at Kargil Chowk in Patna, Bihar, on Sunday. According to Patna District Magistrate Kumar Ravi, the protesters were moving towards the Kargil Chowk from Ashok Rajpath when they were intercepted by the police.

West Bengal, too, witnessed violence as two trains were vandalised, and railway stations, track, property and RPF vehicles were set on fire after Trinamool Congress and Congress members joined the protests. The vehicular movement was obstructed, prompting the state government to shut down internet services in some parts of West Bengal on Sunday.