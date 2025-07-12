Aap Jaisa Koi has been hit by piracy. The R Madhavan and Fatima Sana Shaikh's love story was leaked within a few hours of its release. The audience had been waiting for the film to land on Netflix for months now. And as soon as the film dropped on Netflix, it was hit by piracy and leaked on several torrent websites.

Terms like 'Aap Jaisa Koi' and 'Aap Jaisa Koi online' are now widely being searched. The R Madhavan and Fatima Sana Shaikh's love story landed on Netflix and runs along the subject of age gap, virginity, patriarchy and misogyny. The film brings back the OG R Madhavan in a romantic role and his pairing with Fatima Sana Shaikh seems fresh and adorable.

Piracy not only affects the film and the hard work gone into making it but can also prove to be a big loss for the audience. Many piracy websites are a hotspot for financial scams and those clicking on it might lose out on their money. The makers haven't yet issued a statement on the film's piracy but the fans of Madhavan and movie goers in general should come together to fight it.

Social media review

Let's also take a look at what social media has to say about the film. "#AapJaisaKoi is Rocky Rani without all the extravaganza. Even though in most of it's part it's cute and nice but Karan Johar and his love for justifying infidelity to take down/call out the patriarchy- that's where they lost me," a social media user wrote.

"It's a good simple old school rom-com movie. Totally loved R.Madhavan and Fatima as Shree & Madhu. The second half plot will remind you of Metro in dino, some plot of Rock aur Rani. Anyways it's a good timepass flick," another social media user commented.

"I really loved how they have made #AapJaisaKoi. It is soft, aesthetic, light and yet layered. Such movies are needed to bring the racing heartbeats down. Beautiful," read a comment.

"Get over #Bollywood from wokeism, feminism... Enough is enough!!! #AapJaisaKoireview," another comment read. "Disappointing attempt," one more of the comments read.