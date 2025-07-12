After a long wait, Fatima Sana Shaikh and R Madhavan's 'Aap Jaisa Koi' is finally here. The film revolves around the love story between Shrirenu Tripathi (R Madhavan) and Madhu Bose (Fatima). While Shrirenu is a shy, Sanskrit professor, in his 40s and a virgin; Madhu Bose is a feisty, French teacher in her 30s who lives by the philosophy of "Pyaar ko bas pyaar chahiye, barabari wala!"

The Story

Shrirenu comes from an orthodox family with core family values and Madhu stands tall on her principle of feminism and expression of love. The two meet, strike a bond, love blossoms; until the cultural and ideological differences separates them.

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani 2.0

Madhu's family consists of women preaching and living on the principles of feminism and equality. While Shrirenu's family is driven by patriarchal rules and internal misogyny. Seems familiar? We thought so too while watching the Netflix release. At many points, 'Aap Jaisa Koi' will remind you of Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh's 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'. However, unlike that film, Aap Jaisa Koi comes with a lot of potholes too.

Chemistry: R Madhavan and Fatima's chemistry seems fresh, vibrant and cute. The two look adorable together. However, Fatima's Bengali seems forced and Madhavan isn't very convincing as a UP/Bihar guy either. But, he more than makes up for it with his charming smile and magnetic personality.

Plot: The film manages to tickle your funny bones at certain instances but has a shallow take on feminism and equality. From age gap, feminism, misogyny to virginity; the film tries to manage several aspects and seems to be dealing with all of them half-heartedly. The plot even seems outdated at some points but it is the cute chemistry between Fatima and Madhavan that salvages the film.

Verdict: Strictly a one-time watch.