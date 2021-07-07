The nation is yet to come to terms with Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao's divorce. The two decided to part ways after being married for over 15 years. Aamir and Kiran have a son, Azad, and the two would co-parent while being together as a family. Aamir and Kiran also shared a video after announcing separation ensuring their fans that they would forever remain friends and there is nothing bitter in their separation.

Soon after Aamir and Kiran's divorce announcement, Ira Khan shared a cryptic post. Ira Khan is Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta's daughter. Ira took to her Instagram stories and looked puzzled. She wrote, "Next review tomorrow!" and "So what's it going to be?" Fans were left wondering what was she talking about. Ira is currently dating Nupur Shikhare and the duo was seen walking hand-in-hand in Bandra recently.

On the other hand, things have not been going well in Aamir Khan's nephew – Imran Khan and Avantika Malik's marital world. Rumors of an impending separation have been going on for a while now. The duo is not living together for over a year now. Soon after Aamir and Kiran's announcement, Avantika also took to social media to share a cryptic post.

Avantika Malik shared a quote that read how one should not run away from problems. "But if these years have taught me anything it is this: You can never run away. Not ever. The only way out is in. – Junot Diaz," read her post. People have connected Avantika's post to Aamir and Kiran's divorce announcement.

After announcing their separation, Aamir and Kiran came together in a video. The couple told their fans not to be disheartened and shocked. They held hands and ensured that they would be there for each other forever and were still a family.