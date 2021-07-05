Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao announcing their decision to split shocked the industry. After being married for over fifteen years, no one could have predicted that the duo would part ways. However, the duo has maintained that they remain friends and would co-parent their son, Azad. Kiran was Aamir Khan's second love. The actor had fallen in love with Reena Dutta even before he had made it big in the industry. After being married for over 16 years, the couple had mutually parted ways in 2002.

It was the same time that Kiran Rao had come into Aamir Khan's life. Aamir Khan had revealed that it was that one phone call that changed everything between him and Kiran Rao. Kiran had assisted Aamir as an AD on Lagaan. After his divorce with Reena, Aamir was emotionally struggling. And it was then that one night Kiran called him to check on him. The call lasted for over half an hour and Aamir felt quite happy and relieved after talking to Kiran.

Aamir and Reena's divorce

However, things were not as smooth when Aamir and Reena had parted ways. Both were in an emotionally weak spot and the divorce took a toll on them. So much so that Aamir revealed he didn't even work for two years.

"Reena and I were married for 16 years. We grew up together as we both were very young when we got married. Our separation was tough on both of us. It was a special relationship and is still very close to my heart. I was alone for three to four years and then I met Kiran (Rao). I didn't even work for almost two years as I was coping with it. I am very emotional," Aamir had told Hindustan Times.

The equation between Kiran Rao and Reena Dutta remains amicable. Aamir's kids Ira and Zunaid are also quite fond of Kiran and Azad.