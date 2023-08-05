Anurag Kashyap's daughter, Aaliyah Kashyap got engaged to Shane Gregoire in a grand ceremony in Mumbai. The young couple looked mushy and madly-in-love. The white theme decor and their gorgeous white attires made the whole engagement ceremony look dreamy and beautiful. From Anurag's industry friends to Aaliyah's friends from the industry, many celebs marked their presence.

Suhana Khan made a grand entry in an electric blue saree. Her graceful body language and that gorgeous smile made everyone go weak in their knees.

Khushi Kapoor also made a dazzling entry in a blush pink saree and posed for photos with the newly engaged couple.

Palak Tiwari was also seen looking resplendent in a gorgeous sequinned saree with a bustier blouse. The diva made heads turn with her style game and social media couldn't get over her beauty.

Ibrahim Ali Khan made everyone lose their calm with his exact resemblance to a young Saif Ali Khan. Dressed in bandhgala and pants, Ibrahim oozed true Pataudi vibes.

Alaya F too turned up for the event dressed in her glamorous and traditional best. She has worked with Anurag Kashyap in Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat.

Aditi Bhatia, Anjani Dhawan, Vikramaditya Motwane, Imtiaz Ali were also present at the event. Anurag's ex wife, Kalki Koechlin attended the engagement bash with her daughter.

From locking lips, dancing, cutting their engagement cake to just having fun; Aaliyah shared a number of pictures from her engagement bash. Aaliyah is Anurag's daughter with his first wife, Aarti Bajaj.