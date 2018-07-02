Aankhen 2, a sequel to the 2002 film by the same name starring Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Arjun Rampal, Paresh Rawal and Sushmita Sen is back on track. The legal battle over the sequel ended in 2017. RajTaru Studios won the case against Gaurang Doshi, who produced the original movie. Therefore, it will be bankrolling the sequel now.

Amitabh Bachchan is going to play the lead role once again in the sequel and the producers are currently finalizing on the other cast, DNA reported citing a source.

"Talks with Sushant Singh Rajput and Kartik Aaryan are in the final stages. The rest of the names will be in place soon as well," the source said.

The source also revealed that since Big B's character drives the sequel, his role is the most important in the film.

According to the latest report by BollywoodBubble, both actors, Kartik and Sushant, have agreed to do the project. Esha Gupta will also be a part of the film, as per reports.

Earlier, when Gaurang launched the sequel in August 2016, apart from Bachchan, the cast comprised Anil Kapoor, Arjun, Arshad Warsi and south actress Regina Cassandra.

However, the movie got embroiled in a legal battle which ended in March 2017 when the High Court reportedly took action against the producer for not following its order. He was also directed to issue notices that neither he nor any of his companies had any right to make the movie's sequel.

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan is riding high on success with his last release 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety'. The film did extremely well at the Box Office and was appreciated by the celebs and the fans.

Sushant Singh Rajput will soon be seen sharing screen space with Saif Ali Khan's daughter, Sara Ali Khan in Kedarnath.