Kartik Aaryan is currently riding high after the success of his last film Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and with prosperity, the actor has reportedly hiked his fees six times higher than before. The actor, who has worked with director Luv Ranjan in films like Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 and Akaash Vani, has apparently demanded a whopping Rs 3 crore for Pyaar Ka Punchnama 3. Earlier, he used to take home approximately Rs 35 lakh.

Luv Ranjan and producers Kumar Mangat and Abhishek Pathak were apparently shocked to hear Kartik's management company asking for a higher price when they approached him for PKP 3.

"Luv and the Pathaks gave him his break with the Punchnama series, and then Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. Luv has been like his mentor. Since they consider Kartik their family, they are hoping to work out some kind of a solution," a source was quoted as saying by Mid-Day.

On one hand, Mangat and Pathak said that Kartik has every right to ask for Rs 3 crore as his last film was a big hit, Ranjan said that he has no knowledge of it as they have never discussed money.

While the buzz around a fallout between Kartik and Luv Ranjan due to monetary issues started doing the rounds, the actor cleared the air when he attended the GQ 100 Best Dressed Awards 2018 in Mumbai on Saturday.

"There hasn't been a discussion between me and Luv (Ranjan) sir about money. So, I don't know from where these kind of news (reports) are emerging. We both have started our respective careers together so there hasn't been a discussion about money and it will never be in the future as well. I just want to clarify that there is nothing wrong between me and Luv sir. I think we both are same as we used to be earlier," Kartik told IANS.

Well, Kartik's clarification may help shut down the gossip mongers from talking about the alleged fall out between the two.