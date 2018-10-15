Vijay Sethupathi's 96 has occupied the first place for the second consecutive weekend at the Chennai box office. The movie overpowered all the other movies that include new Telugu flick Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava.

In its second weekend, 96 has grossed Rs 1.11 crore from 213 shows, reports Behindwoods. The Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha Krishnan's film has earned a "hit" status at the Chennai box office. The total collection of the movie now stands at Rs 4.06 crore.

Ratsasan is in the second place by collecting Rs 79.60 lakh from 171 shows. It has seen a stunning growth in the business this weekend following the good word-of-mouth. In the opening weekend, it had earned Rs 33.74 lakh and the 10-day total collection is Rs 1.65 crore.

Telugu movie Aravinda Sametha, which has Jr NTR in the lead, is off to a good start in Chennai. It has collected Rs 56.54 lakh from over 150 shows in its 4-day first weekend.

Vijay Deverakonda's NOTA has crossed Rs 1-crore mark in Chennai. The movie has added Rs 19.15 lakh from 75 shows to take its total tally to Rs 1.18 crore.

Hollywood movie First Man has raked in Rs 15.84 lakh from 30 shows and Malayalam movie Kayamkulam Kochunni has earned Rs 18.95 lakh from 36 shows in its opening weekend.

Pariyerum Perumal has entered the third weekend by earning Rs 13.23 lakh from 63 shows. The total collection of the film now stands at Rs 1.08 crore.

It is followed by Hollywood movie Venom, which has earned Rs 13.05 lakh from 39 shows. The 10-day collection stands at Rs 82.67 lakh.

Meanwhile, the business of Mani Ratnam's Chekka Chivantha Vaanam has seen a huge drop. In its third weekend, the multi-starrer has collected Rs 10.73 lakh from 45 shows. The total collection of the film now stands at Rs 6.59 crore.