Just days after a nine-month-old girl was raped in Telangana, a nine-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a construction worker in the state. The incident happened at Ramanthapur on Thursday when the victim was outside her residence and was abducted by her neighbour.

The accused is a construction worker and took her to a nearby site and raped her there. The girl had severe bleeding and trauma and the parents came to know of the incident when they found blood stains on her clothes. When her mother asked her of the stains, the girl told her everything.

"We received a complaint from the parents of the victim, stating that, they were staying in Ramanthapur area for the past four months and working at a construction site. Today, when their 9-year-old daughter who is studying 4th standard was outside the residence, their neighbour Laxman forcibly took her to an under construction site and raped her," the circle inspector of Uppal police was quoted as saying by ANI.

The accused is on the run and the police have formed special teams to catch him. A case has also been registered under section 376 of the Indian Penal Code and section 5r/w6 of the POCSO Act.

This is not the only case of a minor's rape reported today. A 14-year-old girl was raped by two men in Rajasthan's Alwar district on May 28. She was alone at home while her parents in Jaipur for her father's operation. The accused men, Sajid and Jafar, took the victim to an isolated location and raped her, reports India Today.

The men had also made a video of the rape and blackmailed the girl saying that they would upload the video on social media if she said anything. However, they went onto upload the video online.