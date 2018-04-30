In a shocking incident that took place in the northern Indian state of Bihar's Jehanabad area, a minor girl was molested by 8 men in broad daylight.

To add to the victim's trauma, passersby did not object or help the victim and rather shot videos of the men dragging, groping and ripping off the clothes of the girl. Though it is not known as to when the incident took place, videos and photographs of the sexual assault have been going viral on social media since Saturday evening.

The video was also forwarded to a senior officer Sunday. Based on the videos, the Bihar police have nabbed six men, reported NDTV. In the video, it is visible that most of the accused men are teenagers. The victim is seen helplessly fighting her attackers, as they continue to laugh and jeer at her.

The accused are surrounding her, dragging her on a dusty road and tearing her clothes.

In the video, it is also seen that one of the accused lifted her off her feet while the minor tries to kick him and frees herself.

People are seen standing close by but none of them are seen making any efforts to stop the group. After the visuals were circulated on the internet, Patna zonal IG Nayyar Hasnain Khan formed a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the incident Sunday.

The cops also identified a motorbike from the video with a Jehanabad registration number, which facilitated their investigation to identify the perpetrators.

"An FIR has been lodged under Section 376 (rape) and 511 (punishment for offences punishable with life or other imprisonments) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 8 (sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012," Deccan Chronicle quoted the SHO of Town police station SK Singh as saying

Manish, Superintendent of Police, Jehanabad, says, "2 video clips have emerged of a minor girl being molested by a group of men. We have already launched an inquiry in the matter. We are yet to confirm where the incident exactly took place. No complaint lodged yet." #Bihar pic.twitter.com/Lz28X4IP6S — ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2018

Meanwhile, the state cybercrime branch has removed the video from social media.