India will be celebrating its 74th Independence Day on 15th August this year. 15th August is a historic day in Indian history, marking the days India gained freedom from colonial rule.

This year India's celebrations will be dampened by COVID-19, wherein no large gatherings will be allowed. Moreover, numerous precautions will be in place to ensure social distancing.

74th independence day: history and significance

On 15th August 1947, India won its overdue freedom from British rule. It took two centuries of hard-fought battles to win this freedom. Spanning much of the 18th, 19th and 20th centuries the story of Indian independence is something all Indians are told from a very young age.

It was on 15th August 1947 that India was given the power to rule itself. However, it has also come to represent the partition of the country, when India and Pakistan were formed after much struggle and bloodshed.

Independence Day is served to continuously remind Indians of how far the country has come as one and not to forget the sacrifices that brought it here. The first Independence Day saw the first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru hoist the tri-colour flag at the Red Fort. This tradition continues till date

Independence Day 2020

This Independence Day, the country will be India's 74th celebration. The country will witness the ceremonial speech by Prime Minister Modi on the morning of August 15th along with the flag-hoisting ceremony. There will also be the customary Independence Day parade by the Indian Army.

However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic this time the parade will be shot by battalions in advance instead of the ritual live show. The full dress rehearsal took place on Thursday for the event ahead of Saturday.