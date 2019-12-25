A Financing firm in Bengaluru was burgled by a gang, who stole gold worth Rs 16 crore from the company's outlet at Lingarajapuram on Sunday, December 22.

The incident took place at a Muthoot Finance outlet located on the first floor of Essar complex, where a gang of at least four members robbed 70 kg of gold and fled the spot. The staffers of the financing firm only came to know about the incident after they opened the office on Monday (December 23) and found that the office was marauded and the vault was breached.

After the company officials got to know that they were robbed, the branch manager Sangeetha G filed a complaint with the Bengaluru City Police. Preliminary investigations revealed that the company had not posted any security personnel at the strong room and the only guard they had appointed was on leave during the theft.

According to the police, it was a well-planned robbery as they suspect that the burglars had studied the functioning of the firm and also deactivated the security systems and surveillance cameras before committing the crime. The police also suspect it to be an inside job due to the poor security provided to the firm.

Bengaluru Police forms special team

Reports suggest that the robbers destroyed the walls of the washroom adjacent to the firm to reach the strong room. They then breached the iron door of the vault using gas cutters. The Police have formed a special team to nab the culprits.

"We've taken the security guard into custody and are interrogating him. Efforts are on to capture the gang," said a senior official. The accused snapped the main power supply to render the CCTV cameras inside the building inoperative, reported Deccan Herald.

Since there is a paying guest accommodation on the top floors of the building where Muthoot was located, police also suspect the PG occupants behind the crime. The police have also collected surveillance footages from the nearby building to identify the burglars and the vehicle they used to commit the crime.

In another heist, a gang of armed robbers had looted 55 kg gold worth Rs 21 crore from Muthoot Finance outlet in Hajipur at Vaishali district of Patna.