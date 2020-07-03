Sai Pallavi, Varalaxmi, Radhika Sarathkumar, and other Tamil celebs are heartbroken over the news about the sexual assault and gruesome murder of a 7-year old girl in Pudukottai district in Tamil Nadu.

The father of a 7-year-old girl, who is an agricultural labourer, expressed his suspicions after she did not return home. The girl's mother filed a missing complaint with the Embal police on Wednesday (June 1). After receiving an official complaint, the police got into action immediately and accelerated the search.

Later, the police managed to track down her body near an empty pond outside the village area. Her body was found with multiple injuries and the police sent her body to the Pudukkottai Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem. As per the prima facie evidence, she was last accompanied by a neighbour who said that he was taking her to a nearby temple.

Netizens demanded justice, trend hastag

Many people on social media were shocked to hear the news about rape and murder of the minor girl. They are demanding justice for her with a hashtag #JusticeforJay******, which is trending on Twitter. Some celebs like Sai Pallavi, Varalaxmi, Radhika Sarathkumar have also joined them in their fight.

Radikaa Sarathkumar: #JusticeforJay****** my heart breaks just reading about it, did not have the strength to even write about it,without my eyes tearing. The perpetrators should not be spared.

Sai Pallavi: As it has come to a state where there are so many horrific crimes that we need to use a hashtag to recognize One! #JusticeforJay******

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar: What the bloody hell us going on..?? another child has been brutally raped and murdered..you know if this is the world we are living in.. we all deserve to get #covid and die.. may be that's gods answers to us humans..We don't deserve to live.. #Monsters #JusticeforJay******

Vishnu Vishal: Breaks my heart ... We as a society are failing.. This needs to change... Enough is enough.. #JusticeforJay******

Athulyaa Ravi: Another heart paining incident in TamilNadu These dickhead stupid child rapping men's will never change ! Crying on social media is not a solution, severe punishments must be given by @CMOTamilNadu otherwise today it's #JusticeforJay****** & tomorow it will be someone else