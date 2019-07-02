A court in Chennai has issued an arrest warrant against actor-turned-politician Sarath Kumar and his wife Radhika in connection with a case filed by Malayalam producer Listin Stephen.

Radhika and her husband Sarath Kumar had collaborated with Listin Stephen to produce a few movies that include Chennaiyil Oru Naal and Maari. The couple had reportedly taken a loan of Rs 2 crore for movie production but failed to repay the amount.

The cheque issued by Radhika and Sarath Kumar got bounced, forcing the Malayalam producer to file a complaint. Now, Saidapet Court has issued a warrant of arrest against them.

The couple was recently seen in England on a holiday. She along with her hubby and son Rahul visited popular places in the country, while also making out time to enjoy cricket World Cup.

"It was a great experience watching today's #CWCUP2019 the Indian flags flying everywhere,the enthusiastic crowd, the camaraderie on meeting fellow Indians was a treat. #msdhoni catch was fantastic [sic]," she had tweeted Old Trafford stadium in Manchester.

However, the couple, who had a relaxing time in England, is yet to react to the latest development.

Radhika has produced a lot of serials and movies under her banner of Radaan Mediaworks India Limited. Whereas Listin Stephen has funded a few notable Malayalam films like Traffic, Ustad Hotel and How Old Are You.

He had teamed up with Radhika and her husband to produce Tamil films.