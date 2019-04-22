Tamil actress Radikaa Sarathkumar had a narrow escape from bomb blasts in Sri Lanka on Sunday, April 21. The hotel that she was staying was bombed shortly after she left the place.

"OMG bomb blasts in Sri Lanka, god be with all. I just left Colombo Cinnamon Grand hotel and it has been bombed, can't believe this shocking. [sic]" the actress shared her shock over the bomb blasts on Twitter.

Colombo was hit by a series of bomb blasts that killed over 290 people and left over 560 injured on Sunday. As the country celebrated Easter Sunday, six blasts hit three churches and three upscale hotels in Srilanka. Hours later, two more blasts targeted hotels.

Condemning the incident, her husband Sarath Kumar tweeted, "A dastardly act of terror unleashed in Colombo is condemnable, our heart goes out to innocent lives lost in the attack @TamilTheHindu @ThanthiTV @bbctamil. [sic]"

The serial bomb blasts have also caused disruptions to flight. The passengers, who want to travel out of the country, have been advised to report to check-in counters at least four hours before departure as there is a tight security check at the Bandaranaike International airport.

Radikaa's message shocked her well-wishers and friends, who prayed for her safe return from Colombo. "Thank God. Take care mam [sic]" producer G Dhananjayan posted.

Also noted TV anchor Ramya Subramanian posted, "Pl be safe Mam ! It's really scary hearing something like that ...Come back in good shape and safely ..Lots of love to you ❤️. [sic]"

On the professional front, Radikaa has recently worked in Kannada movie Yuvarathna, starring Puneeth Rajkumar.