Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, who has been linked up with Vishal for all these years, seem to have made her mind on her marriage. The actress, who has been picking up interesting roles in the recent times, is prepping up for her wedding.

Earlier, Varalaxmi's fans believed that the actress will marry her childhood friend Vishal. However, the Varu-Vishal rumor finally ended when the latter got engaged to Anisha Reddy, an actress from Tollywood.

Now, online portals including Indiaglitz reports that the actress is in love with a businessman who is associated with Indian cricket. As per this report, the family of Sarathkumar and this young man had known each other well for years, but a romance between Varalaxmi and this man started recently, after the actress ended her romantic affair with Vishal.

The report also states that the duo is now apparently planning to tie the knot after the coronavirus lockdown. If lockdown restrictions are eased, several top names in Indian cricket are expected to attend the wedding ceremony of Varalaxmi.

Varalaxmi dismisses rumors

As rumors regarding her marriage news went viral, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar herself clarified that reports surrounding her marriage news are not true.

"Why am I the last to know that I'm getting married? Hahahah the same nonsense rumors..why is everybody obsessed with me getting married..if I'm getting married I will shout it off the roof tops..to all u media ppl writing abt this..IM NOT GETTING MARRIED. IM NOT QUITTING FILMS," wrote Varalaxmi on her Twitter page.

Why am i the last to know that I'm getting married..??Hahahah the same nonsense rumors..why is everybody obsessed with me getting married..if I'm getting married I will shout it off the roof tops..to all u media ppl writing abt this..IM NOT GETTING MARRIED. IM NOT QUITTING FILMS pic.twitter.com/VimowM2pMR — ????????? ??????????? (@varusarath) May 18, 2020

Varalaxmi is now awaiting the release of her new movie Kaatteri, directed by Deekay. The film has Vaibhav in the role of the male lead. The film is being bankrolled by KE Gnanavel Raja and SR Prabhu in the banner of Dream Warrior Pictures. An official announcement regarding the release of this movie will be made soon.