Mysskin was recently fired from his dream project Thupparivaalan 2 after the budget of the film exceeded the limits. The filmmaker was reportedly upset with Vishal, who did not come to his rescue. Now, the director is preparing for a new project and has met the actor's rival Simbu.

If the latest rumours are to be believed, Mysskin is in talks with Vishal's rival Silambarasan for a film. The director had discussions with the Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa actor for a film and now they are reviving the project. Simbu seems to have given his verbal consent to act in the flick although he is yet to sign the flick on the dotted lines.

It has to be noted Simbu was the first choice to act in Mysskin's earlier Mugamoodi. The actor was on the verge of signing the movie, but something went wrong between them and Jiiva was roped in to play the lead. The fans are now hoping that Mysskin will finally team up with Silambarasan, who is badly in need of a hit at the box office.

Interestingly, Mysskin's decision to approach Simbu is seen as an attempt to teach Vishal a lesson for ignoring him in Thupparivaalan 2. It is a well-known fact that the two Tamil actors do not share good equations.

Simbu had called criticised Vishal in strong words during the previous Nadigar Sangam elections. Although they looked like have left the bitter memories of the past behind them, their relationship did not improve. The latest development will only worsen situation, as per the industry insiders.

Silambarasan is currently working on Venkat Prabhu's Maanadu.