Varalaxmi Sarathkumar has shocked her fans by indicating that she wants to remain single. The actress made this confession at a press meet on her upcoming movie Kannirasi.

When a reporter asked whether she would opt for an arranged or a love marriage, Varalaxmi shot back by stating that she is not interested in both. The 34-year old added that many are recommending her to be single these days.

Varalaxmi pointed out that films are different from real life and people should not mistake the roles that she does on-screen to her real-life character in relation to marriage.

Kannirasi is a romantic comedy movie in which she has paired up with Vemal.

Varalaxmi's Affair with Vishal

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar was earlier linked up with actor Vishal Krishna. They were friends since childhood and continued the same relationship even after entering the film industry. At some stage, they fell in love and for years there were ample reports on their affair.

The actors too never shied away from sharing their fondness of each other in public which made people believe that they were more than just friends. Their relationship was such that Varalaxmi stood by Vishal's side when he contested against her father Sarath Kumar in the Nadigar Sangam election.

When the fans were expecting an announcement about their wedding, Vishal, to everyone's shock, had announced engagement with a Hyderabad-based girl in March 2019.

Further, Varalaxmi gave a hint of their strained relationship during Nadigar Sangam elections in June after she criticised Vishal for putting the blame on the previous regime for his short comings.