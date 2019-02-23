Prabhas is undoubtedly the most eligible bachelor in South Indian film industry who has millions of female fans across the globe. He has received thousand of marriage proposals and continue to be the dream man of young girls.

Well, here is one such fan and actress who would like to say the three magical words to him. "I am a huge fan of Prabhas and if asked me to say I Love You, I would choose Prabhas. I loved his portrayal in Baahubali franchise. I love his style, body language, and his acting skills. The whole nation is in love with this most eligible, [sic]" Vijaya Karnataka quoted her as saying.

Although she confessed it on a lighter note, her fans on social media have welcomed the news and want her to marry the heartthrob of the Indian film industry.

However, Prabhas, even though has constantly claimed that 'he is single', there have been strong rumours of him dating his Baahubali co-star actress Anushka Shetty. For years now, speculations of their affair and marriage have been doing rounds every now and then.

On the other hand, Varalaxmi too was linked up with Vishal, actor and President of the Tamil Film Producers Council, for years now. With the actor getting engaged to Anisha Reddy, the speculations around her affair with him have been put to rest.

Professionally, she is basking in the success of Vikram Vedha, Sathya and Sarkar. The actress has interesting projects in her hands that include woman-centric films like Shakthi and Raja Paarvai. Whereas is working on Saaho.