As many as 65 cops, including a Deputy Commandant rank Officer from the 11th battalion of armed police posted in South Kashmir's Anantnag district, have tested positive for the Covid-19. The total number of personnel testing positive for the coronavirus on Monday, May 18, alone has reached 49.

DPL Anantnag is now converted as a collection point of Covid samples of these personnel. According to the sources, of the 300 samples tested, 65 have tested positive. In addition to this, all were asymptomatic.

Earlier on Monday, 19 cops from the same battalion were tested positive for the virus. "Out of 113 samples, 19 came positive," said the officials, adding that all of them belong to 11th battalion of Armed Police.

According to them, Anantnag police is undertaking aggressive testing for identifying COVID-19 cases. "Samples of more than 300 cops have been taken so far for testing," they added.

Doctors test positive

Meanwhile, five doctors tested positive a day after a 29-year-old woman, who was earlier treated at Shri Maharaja Hari Singh(SMHS) hospital by ENT specialists and then tested positive for Covid-19, died at the CD hospital.

"5 doctors positive - 4 of them were treating a single positive patient. No one is immune to the infection. Please take precautions," Dr Naveed Shah, head of chest medicine at CD hospital, said in a tweet.

"The Covid positive deceased lady from Habba Kadal was treated by the doctor from the Dental College and also at ENT, SMHS hospital, Srinagar," said Dr Salim Khan, nodal officer Covid-19 at Government Medical College, Srinagar.

The patient was operated at SMHS by ENT surgeons for Ludwig's Angina (submandibular abscess) and mediastinitis and had suffered septic shock.