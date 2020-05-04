As many as 13 Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) personnel belonging to 25 Battalion, deputed in Delhi, have tested positive for coronavirus, the force said on Monday.

While reports about eight among the 13 personnel being infected were received on Monday, four were confirmed positive for COVID-19 last week.

Assistant Sub-Inspector tests positive

The infection was carried by a constable of the 25 Battalion of the SSB based in Ghitorni on the outskirts of the national capital, SSB Spokesperson Vinay Ojha told IANS, adding, he was found positive around 10 days ago.

The infected personnel include one Assistant Sub-Inspector and others of the rank of Head Constable and Constable. They have been shifted to a Delhi government hospital.

A total of 44 SSB personnel, excluding the 13, have been quarantined so far, the Ojha said.

With a strength of over 80,000 personnel, the SSB is mandated to guard the 1,751 km India-Nepal and the 699 km India-Bhutan borders apart from rendering a variety of roles in internal security across the country.

After the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the Border Security Force (BSF), the SSB is the third paramilitary force or Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) under the Union Home Ministry whose personnel have got infected with the deadly disease.

So far, over 125 CRPF personnel and 42 BSF troopers in Delhi have been infected with the virus.