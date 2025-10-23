Malaika Arora celebrated her 52nd birthday in style amid family and close friends. The diva celebrated her special day surrounded by her son, Arhaan Khan, and her loved ones. Videos and pictures of Malaika and Arhaan cutting cake and sharing cute moments together have taken over social media. Malla also shared the celebration pictures on her social media platforms.

But it is not the celebration that has caught everyone's attention. It is the number "50" on her birthday cake that has raised many eyebrows. The 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' actress had already celebrated her 50th birthday in 2023. Eagle-eyed netizens remembered her age, and the internet doesn't lie about the numbers.

Soon after she shared pictures, a Reddit user asked about the literal aging in reverse. And the comments are hilarious. Let's take a look at some of them.

Social media reactions

"How many times will she be 50? Even the internet says she's 52," read a comment.

"Going to remain 50 for the next 10 years too," another comment read.

"You are already 51 mam, it's you 52nd birthday. Why always you people have the tendency to hide your age?" a user wrote.

"Aunty hiding her age," another user commented.

"Ageing in reverse on the cake too," a social media user wrote.

"You are too much. She didn't count the COVID years," another social media user commented.

"Hiding your age is like the least problematic thing these actors and celebs do," a reddit user took a dig.

"She is 52 acc to wiki, which is just 2 yrs older than the age written on the cake, idk why hasn't she written it, 52 and 50 I mean they almost give same perception of being in 50s plus like some ppl pointed out, she looks very good for her age , no reason for her to hide it when it is available in public domain otherwise," another keen fan observed.