The old-age face app filter has gripped Bollywood and how! From Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Kareena Kapoor; the old age photos of all these celebs using the filter has made its way to the social media. While few celebs decided to use the filter themselves, several shared their pictures from their fan-page handles. And we have to say, all our leading ladies, looked as ravishing in their old-age photos as they do now. Take a look:

Katrina Kaif: It was almost impossible for us to visualise the Zero star, Katrina Kaif, in her old-age. However, we were sure that the actress would look like a million bucks even with those grey hair and fine lines.

Malaika Arora: The lady who has redefined glamour and oomph in the industry, would look as ravishing in her old age as she looks now.

Alia Bhatt: The bubbly and chirpy Alia Bhatt looks pretty even in this old age photo with those wrinkles and greys.

Kareena Kapoor Khan: Not just now, she would dominate Bollywood even in her old age. Don't you think?

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: If looks could kill, Aishwarya would be behind bars even in her old age.

Anushka Sharma: Phillauri actress, Anushka Sharma, would remain a vision even in her old age.

Disha Patani: Disha would look striking even at the age of 80. What do you think?

Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood or Hollywood, Priyanka Chopra would dominate the entertainment business even in her old age.

Sonam Kapoor: Sonam Kapoor recently shared a picture of her in an old-age look. The picture was originally shared by a fan page of the Neerja actress and Sonam re-shared it on Instagram. However, we have to mention, the fashionista would look nothing less than spectacular even in her old age. Take a look at the photo below.

Deepika Padukone: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's fan club, Deepveer, weren't lagging behind. One of their fan pages shared a picture of the power couple in their old age. And we have to say, the charming face of Deepika Padukone and the dapper looks of Ranveer Singh wouldn't fade away even when they grow old.