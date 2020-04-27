The coronavirus pandemic situation in India is getting grimmer with an increase in the number of cases of the deadly virus and also an increase in the number of mental health cases.

A 50-year-old man, a patient of novel coronavirus infection, allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the fifth floor of the Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru, where he was reportedly admitted.

The Covid-19 patient, who was admitted with an acute respiratory problem, jumped from the trauma ward of the Victoria Hospital at around 8:30 am, according to a senior police official. As per sources, the man was also suffering from kidney-related problems.

"We are investigating the matter," Dr Rohini Katoch Sepat, Deputy Commissioner of Police, South Division, Bengaluru City, told a news agency.

Karnataka Covid-19 toll stands at 510, includes 19 deaths

Till now, over 510 coronavirus positive cases have been confirmed in Karnataka, which includes 19 deaths and 188 discharges. At least eight new positive cases have been reported from 5:00 pm on Sunday till 12:00 noon today, confirmed the Karnataka government.

Out of the eight new cases, five are contacts of earlier cases while the boy is suffering from Influenza Like Illness (ILI).

Dakshina Kannada, Jamkhandi, Bagalkote and Vijayapura contributed two cases each and Bengaluru Urban and Nagamangala, Mandya, one each.

International Business Times, India has reached out to Dr Rohini Katoch Sepat. The story will be duly updated once the IPS officer responds.