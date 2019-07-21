Four people were hacked to death after villagers suspected them of being associated with witchcraft in Jharkhand on Sunday.

The victims, 60-year-old Chapa Urav, his wife Pira Urav, and two villagers, were attacked by at least 10 villagers at their house at 3 am. They were dragged out and beaten with sticks and sharp weapons.

The police rushed to the scene after receiving information regarding the murders. Champa's daughter has filed a complaint and the police have registered a case against the accused who are on the run. A manhunt has been launched.

Killing over suspected witchcraft is not new in Jharkhand. On June 29, a woman and her daughter were beaten and lynched to death after villagers suspected them of witchcraft.

The two women were killed when a neighbour fell ill after attending a puja at the victims' house. The villagers then accused the women of witchcraft and brutally beat the two women.

Murders related to witchcraft is common in several parts of India. A similar incident took place in Odisha in January when six men were accused of killing a woman and her four children, including a 10-month-old baby. The villagers had killed them, suspecting that the woman was involved in a ritual killing of a young, reports India Today.